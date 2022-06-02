 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trident Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,869.85 crore, up 39.03% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:41 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trident are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,869.85 crore in March 2022 up 39.03% from Rs. 1,344.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 181.25 crore in March 2022 up 137.08% from Rs. 76.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 343.61 crore in March 2022 up 43.52% from Rs. 239.41 crore in March 2021.

Trident EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2021.

Trident shares closed at 47.20 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.45% returns over the last 6 months and 197.79% over the last 12 months.

Trident
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,869.85 1,980.01 1,344.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,869.85 1,980.01 1,344.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,007.53 941.25 588.41
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.86 21.41 10.76
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.03 14.08 14.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 150.07 177.06 169.32
Depreciation 81.00 77.58 88.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 370.75 420.15 324.88
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 256.67 328.48 149.09
Other Income 5.94 3.64 2.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 262.61 332.12 151.29
Interest 18.95 22.35 23.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 243.66 309.77 127.83
Exceptional Items -- -26.17 -30.43
P/L Before Tax 243.66 283.60 97.40
Tax 63.01 72.51 20.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 180.65 211.09 76.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 180.65 211.09 76.45
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.60 -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 181.25 211.09 76.45
Equity Share Capital 509.60 509.60 509.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.37 0.42 0.15
Diluted EPS 0.37 0.42 0.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.37 0.42 0.15
Diluted EPS 0.37 0.42 0.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended #Trident
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:22 pm
