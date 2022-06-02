Trident Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,869.85 crore, up 39.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,869.85 crore in March 2022 up 39.03% from Rs. 1,344.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 181.25 crore in March 2022 up 137.08% from Rs. 76.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 343.61 crore in March 2022 up 43.52% from Rs. 239.41 crore in March 2021.

Trident EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2021.

Trident shares closed at 47.20 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.45% returns over the last 6 months and 197.79% over the last 12 months.