Trident Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,344.95 crore, up 35.69% Y-o-Y

May 17, 2021 / 10:58 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trident are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,344.95 crore in March 2021 up 35.69% from Rs. 991.22 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.45 crore in March 2021 up 90.51% from Rs. 40.13 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 239.41 crore in March 2021 up 57.56% from Rs. 151.95 crore in March 2020.

Trident EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2020.

Trident shares closed at 16.95 on May 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given 126.00% returns over the last 6 months and 256.84% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,344.951,303.15991.22
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,344.951,303.15991.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials588.41574.71465.33
Purchase of Traded Goods10.7614.200.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.37-3.80-25.78
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost169.32164.76141.34
Depreciation88.1283.0581.63
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised---2.53--
Other Expenses324.88314.10264.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax149.09158.6663.99
Other Income2.205.096.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax151.29163.7570.32
Interest23.4613.2427.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax127.83150.5142.58
Exceptional Items-30.43-1.42--
P/L Before Tax97.40149.0942.58
Tax20.9536.943.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities76.45112.1539.12
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period76.45112.1539.12
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates----1.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates76.45112.1540.13
Equity Share Capital509.60509.60497.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.150.220.08
Diluted EPS0.150.220.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.150.220.08
Diluted EPS0.150.220.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 17, 2021 10:44 am

