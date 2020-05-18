Trident Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 991.22 crore, down 29.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 991.22 crore in March 2020 down 29.58% from Rs. 1,407.59 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.13 crore in March 2020 down 56.5% from Rs. 92.26 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 151.95 crore in March 2020 down 43.1% from Rs. 267.07 crore in March 2019.

Trident EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.85 in March 2019.

Trident shares closed at 4.90 on May 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given -21.47% returns over the last 6 months and -20.97% over the last 12 months.