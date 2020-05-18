App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trident Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 991.22 crore, down 29.58% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trident are:

Net Sales at Rs 991.22 crore in March 2020 down 29.58% from Rs. 1,407.59 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.13 crore in March 2020 down 56.5% from Rs. 92.26 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 151.95 crore in March 2020 down 43.1% from Rs. 267.07 crore in March 2019.

Trident EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.85 in March 2019.

Trident shares closed at 4.90 on May 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given -21.47% returns over the last 6 months and -20.97% over the last 12 months.

Trident
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations991.221,135.591,407.59
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations991.221,135.591,407.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials465.33500.15598.45
Purchase of Traded Goods0.040.187.85
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-25.7818.4074.75
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost141.34146.78143.86
Depreciation81.6382.2288.64
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses264.67275.29326.33
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.99112.57167.71
Other Income6.338.5110.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.32121.08178.43
Interest27.7423.5232.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.5897.56146.07
Exceptional Items---53.16--
P/L Before Tax42.5844.40146.07
Tax3.465.1254.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.1239.2891.42
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.1239.2891.42
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates1.01-1.950.84
Net P/L After M.I & Associates40.1337.3392.26
Equity Share Capital497.94497.94498.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.080.071.85
Diluted EPS0.080.071.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.080.071.85
Diluted EPS0.080.071.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



tags #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended #Trident

