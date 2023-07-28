English
    Trident Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,493.71 crore, down 11.08% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trident are:Net Sales at Rs 1,493.71 crore in June 2023 down 11.08% from Rs. 1,679.90 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.40 crore in June 2023 down 27.79% from Rs. 129.35 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 242.71 crore in June 2023 down 9.04% from Rs. 266.83 crore in June 2022.
    Trident EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.26 in June 2022.Trident shares closed at 33.10 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.09% returns over the last 6 months and -12.66% over the last 12 months.
    Trident
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,493.711,573.251,679.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,493.711,573.251,679.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials750.55789.23981.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.201.075.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-25.46-6.18-70.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost186.23166.32161.55
    Depreciation88.7680.3476.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses342.85354.29339.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax142.58188.18185.80
    Other Income11.377.084.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax153.95195.26190.55
    Interest32.0422.3818.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax121.91172.88172.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax121.91172.88172.02
    Tax30.5742.2243.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities91.34130.66128.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period91.34130.66128.98
    Minority Interest2.06-0.92--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.37
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates93.40129.74129.35
    Equity Share Capital509.60509.60509.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.190.260.26
    Diluted EPS0.190.260.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.190.260.26
    Diluted EPS0.190.260.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 08:22 pm

