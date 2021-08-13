Trident Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,482.38 crore, up 109.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,482.38 crore in June 2021 up 109.22% from Rs. 708.54 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 206.81 crore in June 2021 up 1945.6% from Rs. 10.11 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 387.08 crore in June 2021 up 226.15% from Rs. 118.68 crore in June 2020.

Trident EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2020.

Trident shares closed at 20.45 on August 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 45.04% returns over the last 6 months and 205.22% over the last 12 months.