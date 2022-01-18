Trident Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,980.01 crore, up 51.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,980.01 crore in December 2021 up 51.94% from Rs. 1,303.15 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 211.09 crore in December 2021 up 88.22% from Rs. 112.15 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 409.70 crore in December 2021 up 66% from Rs. 246.80 crore in December 2020.

Trident EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2020.

Trident shares closed at 68.00 on January 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 285.27% returns over the last 6 months and 355.76% over the last 12 months.