Trident Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,303.15 crore, up 14.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,303.15 crore in December 2020 up 14.76% from Rs. 1,135.59 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.15 crore in December 2020 up 200.43% from Rs. 37.33 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 246.80 crore in December 2020 up 21.4% from Rs. 203.30 crore in December 2019.

Trident EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2019.

Trident shares closed at 14.80 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 140.65% returns over the last 6 months and 106.99% over the last 12 months.