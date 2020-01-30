Trident Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,135.59 crore, down 12.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trident are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,135.59 crore in December 2019 down 12.9% from Rs. 1,303.82 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.33 crore in December 2019 down 66.18% from Rs. 110.37 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 203.30 crore in December 2019 down 29.07% from Rs. 286.63 crore in December 2018.

Trident EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

Trident shares closed at 7.00 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 27.50% returns over the last 6 months and 6.71% over the last 12 months.