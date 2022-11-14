 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tribhovandas Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 536.79 crore, up 17.75% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri are:

Net Sales at Rs 536.79 crore in September 2022 up 17.75% from Rs. 455.88 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.60 crore in September 2022 down 15.43% from Rs. 6.62 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.93 crore in September 2022 up 3.24% from Rs. 23.18 crore in September 2021.

Tribhovandas EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.99 in September 2021.

Tribhovandas shares closed at 77.60 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 29.55% returns over the last 6 months and -15.19% over the last 12 months.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 536.79 579.90 455.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 536.79 579.90 455.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 328.35 296.21 339.63
Purchase of Traded Goods 164.83 162.42 137.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -28.67 50.50 -87.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.34 17.55 15.33
Depreciation 6.18 5.59 5.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.20 34.54 29.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.56 13.09 15.01
Other Income 1.18 2.47 2.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.75 15.55 17.57
Interest 10.11 11.61 8.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.64 3.94 9.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.64 3.94 9.09
Tax 2.05 1.05 2.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.60 2.90 6.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.60 2.90 6.62
Equity Share Capital 66.73 66.73 66.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.84 0.43 0.99
Diluted EPS 0.84 0.43 0.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.84 0.43 0.99
Diluted EPS 0.84 0.43 0.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tribhovandas #Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:55 pm