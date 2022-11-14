Tribhovandas Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 536.79 crore, up 17.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 536.79 crore in September 2022 up 17.75% from Rs. 455.88 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.60 crore in September 2022 down 15.43% from Rs. 6.62 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.93 crore in September 2022 up 3.24% from Rs. 23.18 crore in September 2021.

Tribhovandas EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.99 in September 2021.

Tribhovandas shares closed at 77.60 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 29.55% returns over the last 6 months and -15.19% over the last 12 months.