Tribhovandas Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 431.49 crore, up 17.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 431.49 crore in March 2022 up 17.87% from Rs. 366.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2022 down 71.74% from Rs. 8.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.65 crore in March 2022 down 26.46% from Rs. 24.00 crore in March 2021.

Tribhovandas EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.29 in March 2021.

Tribhovandas shares closed at 68.15 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.94% returns over the last 6 months and 7.32% over the last 12 months.