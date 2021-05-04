Tribhovandas Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 366.08 crore, up 6.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 366.08 crore in March 2021 up 6.88% from Rs. 342.52 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.60 crore in March 2021 up 117.53% from Rs. 3.96 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.00 crore in March 2021 down 4.99% from Rs. 25.26 crore in March 2020.

Tribhovandas EPS has increased to Rs. 1.29 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.59 in March 2020.

Tribhovandas shares closed at 64.85 on May 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 71.79% returns over the last 6 months and 193.44% over the last 12 months.