Tribhovandas Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 342.52 crore, down 17.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 342.52 crore in March 2020 down 17.56% from Rs. 415.49 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.96 crore in March 2020 up 237.96% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.26 crore in March 2020 up 53.56% from Rs. 16.45 crore in March 2019.

Tribhovandas EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2019.

Tribhovandas shares closed at 30.65 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given -18.48% returns over the last 6 months and -34.86% over the last 12 months.