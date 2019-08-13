Tribhovandas Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 429.77 crore, up 4.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 429.77 crore in June 2019 up 4.58% from Rs. 410.93 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.09 crore in June 2019 up 135.51% from Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.12 crore in June 2019 up 81.89% from Rs. 14.91 crore in June 2018.

Tribhovandas EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2018.

Tribhovandas shares closed at 33.00 on August 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given -43.44% returns over the last 6 months and -58.62% over the last 12 months.