Tribhovandas Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 591.75 crore, up 8.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 591.75 crore in December 2018 up 8.06% from Rs. 547.64 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.11 crore in December 2018 up 50.59% from Rs. 7.38 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.53 crore in December 2018 up 34.8% from Rs. 23.39 crore in December 2017.

Tribhovandas EPS has increased to Rs. 1.67 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.11 in December 2017.

Tribhovandas shares closed at 59.15 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.33% returns over the last 6 months and -48.96% over the last 12 months.