Tribhovandas Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 536.79 crore, up 17.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri are:Net Sales at Rs 536.79 crore in September 2022 up 17.75% from Rs. 455.88 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.47 crore in September 2022 down 25.59% from Rs. 7.36 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.86 crore in September 2022 down 0.46% from Rs. 23.97 crore in September 2021.
Tribhovandas EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.82 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.10 in September 2021.
|Tribhovandas shares closed at 77.60 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 29.55% returns over the last 6 months and -15.19% over the last 12 months.
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|536.79
|579.90
|455.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|536.79
|579.90
|455.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|328.55
|297.79
|339.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|164.83
|162.43
|137.74
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-28.52
|49.52
|-86.62
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.24
|18.43
|16.19
|Depreciation
|6.24
|5.65
|5.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|31.87
|33.33
|27.34
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.59
|12.75
|15.92
|Other Income
|1.03
|2.34
|2.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.62
|15.09
|18.30
|Interest
|10.10
|11.61
|8.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.52
|3.49
|9.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|7.52
|3.49
|9.83
|Tax
|2.05
|1.05
|2.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.47
|2.44
|7.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.47
|2.44
|7.36
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|5.47
|2.44
|7.36
|Equity Share Capital
|66.73
|66.73
|66.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.82
|0.37
|1.10
|Diluted EPS
|0.82
|0.37
|1.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.82
|0.37
|1.10
|Diluted EPS
|0.82
|0.37
|1.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited