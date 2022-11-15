Tribhovandas Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 536.79 crore, up 17.75% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 536.79 579.90 455.88 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 536.79 579.90 455.88 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 328.55 297.79 339.63 Purchase of Traded Goods 164.83 162.43 137.74 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -28.52 49.52 -86.62 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 17.24 18.43 16.19 Depreciation 6.24 5.65 5.67 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 31.87 33.33 27.34 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.59 12.75 15.92 Other Income 1.03 2.34 2.39 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.62 15.09 18.30 Interest 10.10 11.61 8.48 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.52 3.49 9.83 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 7.52 3.49 9.83 Tax 2.05 1.05 2.47 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.47 2.44 7.36 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.47 2.44 7.36 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.47 2.44 7.36 Equity Share Capital 66.73 66.73 66.73 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.82 0.37 1.10 Diluted EPS 0.82 0.37 1.10 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.82 0.37 1.10 Diluted EPS 0.82 0.37 1.10 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited