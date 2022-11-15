 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tribhovandas Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 536.79 crore, up 17.75% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:22 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri are:Net Sales at Rs 536.79 crore in September 2022 up 17.75% from Rs. 455.88 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.47 crore in September 2022 down 25.59% from Rs. 7.36 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.86 crore in September 2022 down 0.46% from Rs. 23.97 crore in September 2021.
Tribhovandas EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.82 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.10 in September 2021. Tribhovandas shares closed at 77.60 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 29.55% returns over the last 6 months and -15.19% over the last 12 months.
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations536.79579.90455.88
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations536.79579.90455.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials328.55297.79339.63
Purchase of Traded Goods164.83162.43137.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-28.5249.52-86.62
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost17.2418.4316.19
Depreciation6.245.655.67
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses31.8733.3327.34
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.5912.7515.92
Other Income1.032.342.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.6215.0918.30
Interest10.1011.618.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.523.499.83
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax7.523.499.83
Tax2.051.052.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.472.447.36
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.472.447.36
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.472.447.36
Equity Share Capital66.7366.7366.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.820.371.10
Diluted EPS0.820.371.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.820.371.10
Diluted EPS0.820.371.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tribhovandas #Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:11 am