Tribhovandas Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 273.17 crore, down 30.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 273.17 crore in September 2020 down 30.53% from Rs. 393.20 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.52 crore in September 2020 up 2673.7% from Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.98 crore in September 2020 up 92.22% from Rs. 22.88 crore in September 2019.

Tribhovandas EPS has increased to Rs. 2.18 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2019.

Tribhovandas shares closed at 40.70 on November 09, 2020 (NSE) and has given 86.27% returns over the last 6 months and 1.24% over the last 12 months.