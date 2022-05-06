 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tribhovandas Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 431.49 crore, up 17.87% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri are:

Net Sales at Rs 431.49 crore in March 2022 up 17.87% from Rs. 366.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.60 crore in March 2022 down 61.55% from Rs. 9.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.88 crore in March 2022 down 23.99% from Rs. 24.84 crore in March 2021.

Tribhovandas EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.40 in March 2021.

Tribhovandas shares closed at 68.15 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.94% returns over the last 6 months and 7.32% over the last 12 months.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 431.49 762.80 366.03
Other Operating Income -- -- 0.05
Total Income From Operations 431.49 762.80 366.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 368.53 491.53 325.65
Purchase of Traded Goods 162.75 202.17 46.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -157.14 -30.97 -58.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.74 19.36 16.67
Depreciation 5.45 5.69 5.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.80 41.51 14.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.38 33.51 15.94
Other Income 2.05 1.47 3.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.43 34.99 19.32
Interest 9.42 9.64 7.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.01 25.34 11.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.01 25.34 11.54
Tax 0.41 6.32 2.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.60 19.02 9.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.60 19.02 9.37
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3.60 19.02 9.37
Equity Share Capital 66.73 66.73 66.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.54 2.85 1.40
Diluted EPS 0.54 2.85 1.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.54 2.85 1.40
Diluted EPS 0.54 2.85 1.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 6, 2022 09:11 am
