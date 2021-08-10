Tribhovandas Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 193.67 crore, up 143.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 193.67 crore in June 2021 up 143.72% from Rs. 79.46 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.79 crore in June 2021 up 52.6% from Rs. 20.66 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2021 up 109.68% from Rs. 5.27 crore in June 2020.

Tribhovandas shares closed at 80.65 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given -0.06% returns over the last 6 months and 126.23% over the last 12 months.