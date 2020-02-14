Tribhovandas Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 644.56 crore, up 8.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 644.56 crore in December 2019 up 8.92% from Rs. 591.75 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.56 crore in December 2019 up 22.28% from Rs. 11.90 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.90 crore in December 2019 up 28.02% from Rs. 32.73 crore in December 2018.

Tribhovandas EPS has increased to Rs. 2.18 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

Tribhovandas shares closed at 40.75 on February 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given 18.46% returns over the last 6 months and -27.17% over the last 12 months.