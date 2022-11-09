 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TRF Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.60 crore, up 167.8% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TRF are:

Net Sales at Rs 53.60 crore in September 2022 up 167.8% from Rs. 20.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.21 crore in September 2022 up 401.27% from Rs. 15.67 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.64 crore in September 2022 up 1310.84% from Rs. 4.43 crore in September 2021.

TRF EPS has increased to Rs. 42.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.24 in September 2021.

TRF shares closed at 164.15 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.43% returns over the last 6 months and 25.93% over the last 12 months.

TRF
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 53.60 41.39 20.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 53.60 41.39 20.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.98 1.69 3.07
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.71 1.35 -3.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.93 14.25 10.38
Depreciation 0.53 0.52 0.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.43 9.53 14.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.04 14.05 -5.13
Other Income 25.07 12.08 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.11 26.13 -5.05
Interest 5.90 8.01 8.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 47.21 18.13 -13.06
Exceptional Items -- -- -2.61
P/L Before Tax 47.21 18.13 -15.67
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 47.21 18.13 -15.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 47.21 18.13 -15.67
Equity Share Capital 11.00 11.00 11.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 42.90 16.47 -14.24
Diluted EPS 37.39 15.20 -14.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 42.90 16.47 -14.24
Diluted EPS 37.39 15.20 -14.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Engineering - Heavy
first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:31 am
