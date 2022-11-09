English
    TRF Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.60 crore, up 167.8% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TRF are:

    Net Sales at Rs 53.60 crore in September 2022 up 167.8% from Rs. 20.02 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.21 crore in September 2022 up 401.27% from Rs. 15.67 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.64 crore in September 2022 up 1310.84% from Rs. 4.43 crore in September 2021.

    TRF EPS has increased to Rs. 42.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.24 in September 2021.

    TRF shares closed at 164.15 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.43% returns over the last 6 months and 25.93% over the last 12 months.

    TRF
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations53.6041.3920.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations53.6041.3920.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.981.693.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.711.35-3.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.9314.2510.38
    Depreciation0.530.520.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.439.5314.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.0414.05-5.13
    Other Income25.0712.080.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.1126.13-5.05
    Interest5.908.018.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax47.2118.13-13.06
    Exceptional Items-----2.61
    P/L Before Tax47.2118.13-15.67
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities47.2118.13-15.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period47.2118.13-15.67
    Equity Share Capital11.0011.0011.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS42.9016.47-14.24
    Diluted EPS37.3915.20-14.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS42.9016.47-14.24
    Diluted EPS37.3915.20-14.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
