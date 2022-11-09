TRF Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.60 crore, up 167.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.60 crore in September 2022 up 167.8% from Rs. 20.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.21 crore in September 2022 up 401.27% from Rs. 15.67 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.64 crore in September 2022 up 1310.84% from Rs. 4.43 crore in September 2021.

TRF EPS has increased to Rs. 42.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.24 in September 2021.

TRF shares closed at 164.15 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.43% returns over the last 6 months and 25.93% over the last 12 months.