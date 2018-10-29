TRF Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 46.62 crore, down 28.77% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 46.62 crore in September 2018 down 28.77% from Rs. 65.45 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.54 crore in September 2018 up 52.62% from Rs. 39.14 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 42.60 crore in September 2018 up 9.44% from Rs. 47.04 crore in September 2017.

TRF shares closed at 115.00 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -51.85% returns over the last 6 months and -51.83% over the last 12 months.