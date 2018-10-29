TRF Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 46.62 crore, down 28.77% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TRF are:
Net Sales at Rs 46.62 crore in September 2018 down 28.77% from Rs. 65.45 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.54 crore in September 2018 up 52.62% from Rs. 39.14 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 42.60 crore in September 2018 up 9.44% from Rs. 47.04 crore in September 2017.
TRF shares closed at 115.00 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -51.85% returns over the last 6 months and -51.83% over the last 12 months.
|
|TRF
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|46.62
|61.77
|65.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|46.62
|61.77
|65.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.06
|14.12
|39.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.33
|9.20
|12.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.26
|13.73
|12.91
|Depreciation
|0.87
|0.88
|0.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|51.88
|26.15
|48.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-43.78
|-2.30
|-48.82
|Other Income
|0.31
|0.43
|0.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-43.47
|-1.88
|-47.87
|Interest
|14.02
|12.04
|10.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-57.49
|-13.91
|-58.72
|Exceptional Items
|38.95
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-18.54
|-13.91
|-58.72
|Tax
|--
|--
|-19.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-18.54
|-13.91
|-39.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-18.54
|-13.91
|-39.14
|Equity Share Capital
|11.00
|11.00
|11.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.85
|-12.64
|-35.58
|Diluted EPS
|-16.85
|-12.64
|-35.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.85
|-12.64
|-35.58
|Diluted EPS
|-16.85
|-12.64
|-35.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited