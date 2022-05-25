TRF Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.48 crore, down 17.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.48 crore in March 2022 down 17.53% from Rs. 60.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.82 crore in March 2022 up 5398.31% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.56 crore in March 2022 up 9977.78% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2021.

TRF EPS has increased to Rs. 26.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in March 2021.

TRF shares closed at 130.20 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.92% returns over the last 6 months and 30.27% over the last 12 months.