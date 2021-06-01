TRF Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 60.00 crore, up 35.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.00 crore in March 2021 up 35.6% from Rs. 44.25 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2021 up 97.9% from Rs. 25.84 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2021 up 97.97% from Rs. 17.76 crore in March 2020.

TRF shares closed at 115.05 on May 31, 2021 (NSE)