TRF Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 60.00 crore, up 35.6% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2021 / 07:24 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TRF are:
Net Sales at Rs 60.00 crore in March 2021 up 35.6% from Rs. 44.25 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2021 up 97.9% from Rs. 25.84 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2021 up 97.97% from Rs. 17.76 crore in March 2020.
TRF shares closed at 115.05 on May 31, 2021 (NSE)
|TRF
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|60.00
|18.60
|44.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|60.00
|18.60
|44.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.46
|5.67
|3.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|16.93
|-1.64
|5.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.02
|11.98
|14.63
|Depreciation
|0.66
|0.68
|0.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.36
|9.28
|44.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.43
|-7.38
|-24.10
|Other Income
|0.41
|1.12
|5.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.02
|-6.26
|-18.55
|Interest
|13.90
|8.16
|7.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.92
|-14.42
|-25.84
|Exceptional Items
|14.38
|-13.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.54
|-27.42
|-25.84
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.54
|-27.42
|-25.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.54
|-27.42
|-25.84
|Equity Share Capital
|11.00
|11.00
|11.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|-24.92
|-23.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|-24.92
|-23.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|-24.92
|-23.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|-24.92
|-23.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited