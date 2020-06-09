TRF Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 44.25 crore, down 39.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TRF are:
Net Sales at Rs 44.25 crore in March 2020 down 39.34% from Rs. 72.95 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.84 crore in March 2020 up 46.84% from Rs. 48.61 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.76 crore in March 2020 up 20.79% from Rs. 22.42 crore in March 2019.
TRF shares closed at 78.95 on June 08, 2020 (NSE) and has given -21.60% returns over the last 6 months and -32.81% over the last 12 months.
|TRF
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|44.25
|43.90
|72.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|44.25
|43.90
|72.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.21
|6.33
|16.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.41
|-0.14
|2.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.63
|13.79
|10.54
|Depreciation
|0.79
|0.83
|0.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|44.31
|26.63
|72.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-24.10
|-3.53
|-29.81
|Other Income
|5.56
|1.65
|6.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.55
|-1.89
|-23.23
|Interest
|7.30
|8.55
|22.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-25.84
|-10.43
|-46.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-2.53
|P/L Before Tax
|-25.84
|-10.43
|-48.61
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-25.84
|-10.43
|-48.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-25.84
|-10.43
|-48.61
|Equity Share Capital
|11.00
|11.00
|11.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-23.49
|-9.48
|-44.18
|Diluted EPS
|-23.49
|-9.48
|-44.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-23.49
|-9.48
|-44.18
|Diluted EPS
|-23.49
|-9.48
|-44.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 9, 2020 10:57 am