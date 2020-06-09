App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TRF Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 44.25 crore, down 39.34% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TRF are:

Net Sales at Rs 44.25 crore in March 2020 down 39.34% from Rs. 72.95 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.84 crore in March 2020 up 46.84% from Rs. 48.61 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.76 crore in March 2020 up 20.79% from Rs. 22.42 crore in March 2019.

TRF shares closed at 78.95 on June 08, 2020 (NSE) and has given -21.60% returns over the last 6 months and -32.81% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations44.2543.9072.95
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations44.2543.9072.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials3.216.3316.14
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.41-0.142.68
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost14.6313.7910.54
Depreciation0.790.830.81
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses44.3126.6372.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-24.10-3.53-29.81
Other Income5.561.656.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.55-1.89-23.23
Interest7.308.5522.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-25.84-10.43-46.09
Exceptional Items-----2.53
P/L Before Tax-25.84-10.43-48.61
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-25.84-10.43-48.61
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-25.84-10.43-48.61
Equity Share Capital11.0011.0011.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-23.49-9.48-44.18
Diluted EPS-23.49-9.48-44.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-23.49-9.48-44.18
Diluted EPS-23.49-9.48-44.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jun 9, 2020 10:57 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Results #TRF

