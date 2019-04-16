TRF Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 72.95 crore, down 9.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TRF are:
Net Sales at Rs 72.95 crore in March 2019 down 9.96% from Rs. 81.02 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 48.61 crore in March 2019 up 25.55% from Rs. 65.30 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.42 crore in March 2019 up 71.6% from Rs. 78.95 crore in March 2018.
TRF shares closed at 144.75 on April 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given 13.04% returns over the last 6 months and -43.80% over the last 12 months.
|
|TRF
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|72.95
|55.72
|81.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|72.95
|55.72
|81.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.14
|27.26
|46.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.68
|-0.18
|11.71
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.54
|15.68
|16.41
|Depreciation
|0.81
|0.84
|0.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|72.59
|24.69
|86.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-29.81
|-12.56
|-81.09
|Other Income
|6.58
|0.02
|1.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-23.23
|-12.55
|-79.83
|Interest
|22.86
|11.95
|12.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-46.09
|-24.50
|-92.33
|Exceptional Items
|-2.53
|--
|27.03
|P/L Before Tax
|-48.61
|-24.50
|-65.30
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-48.61
|-24.50
|-65.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-48.61
|-24.50
|-65.30
|Equity Share Capital
|11.00
|11.00
|11.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-44.18
|-22.26
|-59.34
|Diluted EPS
|-44.18
|-22.26
|-59.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-44.18
|-22.26
|-59.34
|Diluted EPS
|-44.18
|-22.26
|-59.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited