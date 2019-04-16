TRF Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 72.95 crore, down 9.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.95 crore in March 2019 down 9.96% from Rs. 81.02 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 48.61 crore in March 2019 up 25.55% from Rs. 65.30 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.42 crore in March 2019 up 71.6% from Rs. 78.95 crore in March 2018.

TRF shares closed at 144.75 on April 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given 13.04% returns over the last 6 months and -43.80% over the last 12 months.