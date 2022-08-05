 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TRF Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.39 crore, up 166.81% Y-o-Y

Aug 05, 2022 / 01:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TRF are:

Net Sales at Rs 41.39 crore in June 2022 up 166.81% from Rs. 15.51 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.13 crore in June 2022 up 205.31% from Rs. 17.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.65 crore in June 2022 up 463.08% from Rs. 7.34 crore in June 2021.

TRF EPS has increased to Rs. 16.47 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.64 in June 2021.

TRF shares closed at 131.75 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)

TRF
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 41.39 49.48 15.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 41.39 49.48 15.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.69 2.35 2.44
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.35 10.41 0.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.25 8.89 4.49
Depreciation 0.52 0.54 0.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.53 12.67 15.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.05 14.63 -8.01
Other Income 12.08 20.39 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.13 35.02 -7.99
Interest 8.01 6.20 8.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.13 28.82 -16.07
Exceptional Items -- -- -1.14
P/L Before Tax 18.13 28.82 -17.21
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.13 28.82 -17.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.13 28.82 -17.21
Equity Share Capital 11.00 11.00 11.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.47 26.19 -15.64
Diluted EPS 15.20 26.19 -15.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.47 26.19 -15.64
Diluted EPS 15.20 26.19 -15.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:20 pm
