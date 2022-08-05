TRF Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.39 crore, up 166.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.39 crore in June 2022 up 166.81% from Rs. 15.51 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.13 crore in June 2022 up 205.31% from Rs. 17.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.65 crore in June 2022 up 463.08% from Rs. 7.34 crore in June 2021.

TRF EPS has increased to Rs. 16.47 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.64 in June 2021.

TRF shares closed at 131.75 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)