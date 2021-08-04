TRF Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.51 crore, up 48.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.51 crore in June 2021 up 48.58% from Rs. 10.44 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.21 crore in June 2021 up 29.3% from Rs. 24.35 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.34 crore in June 2021 up 51.87% from Rs. 15.25 crore in June 2020.

TRF shares closed at 120.70 on August 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.21% returns over the last 6 months and 54.64% over the last 12 months.