TRF Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 60.26 crore, down 2.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TRF are:
Net Sales at Rs 60.26 crore in June 2019 down 2.44% from Rs. 61.77 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.31 crore in June 2019 up 61.8% from Rs. 13.91 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.08 crore in June 2019 up 408% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2018.
TRF shares closed at 117.20 on July 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.75% returns over the last 6 months and -45.41% over the last 12 months.
|TRF
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|60.26
|72.95
|61.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|60.26
|72.95
|61.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|17.50
|16.14
|14.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.58
|2.68
|9.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.04
|10.54
|13.73
|Depreciation
|0.81
|0.81
|0.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35.68
|72.59
|26.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.82
|-29.81
|-2.30
|Other Income
|0.45
|6.58
|0.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.27
|-23.23
|-1.88
|Interest
|7.58
|22.86
|12.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.31
|-46.09
|-13.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-2.53
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.31
|-48.61
|-13.91
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.31
|-48.61
|-13.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.31
|-48.61
|-13.91
|Equity Share Capital
|11.00
|11.00
|11.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.83
|-44.18
|-12.64
|Diluted EPS
|-4.83
|-44.18
|-12.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.83
|-44.18
|-12.64
|Diluted EPS
|-4.83
|-44.18
|-12.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited