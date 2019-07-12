TRF Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 60.26 crore, down 2.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.26 crore in June 2019 down 2.44% from Rs. 61.77 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.31 crore in June 2019 up 61.8% from Rs. 13.91 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.08 crore in June 2019 up 408% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2018.

TRF shares closed at 117.20 on July 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.75% returns over the last 6 months and -45.41% over the last 12 months.