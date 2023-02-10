TRF Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.21 crore, up 2.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.21 crore in December 2022 up 2.59% from Rs. 42.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.10 crore in December 2022 up 155.86% from Rs. 16.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.92 crore in December 2022 up 339.49% from Rs. 6.23 crore in December 2021.