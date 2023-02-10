English
    TRF Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.21 crore, up 2.59% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TRF are:

    Net Sales at Rs 43.21 crore in December 2022 up 2.59% from Rs. 42.12 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.10 crore in December 2022 up 155.86% from Rs. 16.28 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.92 crore in December 2022 up 339.49% from Rs. 6.23 crore in December 2021.

    TRF
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations43.2153.6042.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations43.2153.6042.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.651.986.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.331.719.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.8812.9311.89
    Depreciation0.480.530.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.408.4320.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.4728.04-7.01
    Other Income2.9725.070.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.4453.11-6.83
    Interest5.345.908.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.1047.21-15.15
    Exceptional Items-----1.14
    P/L Before Tax9.1047.21-16.28
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.1047.21-16.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.1047.21-16.28
    Equity Share Capital11.0011.0011.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.2742.90-14.80
    Diluted EPS7.2037.39-14.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.2742.90-14.80
    Diluted EPS7.2037.39-14.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
