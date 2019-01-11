TRF Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 55.72 crore, down 37.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.72 crore in December 2018 down 37.87% from Rs. 89.68 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.50 crore in December 2018 up 13.82% from Rs. 28.43 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.71 crore in December 2018 up 22.24% from Rs. 15.06 crore in December 2017.

TRF shares closed at 133.75 on January 10, 2019 (NSE) and has given -37.70% returns over the last 6 months and -51.81% over the last 12 months.