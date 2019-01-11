TRF Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 55.72 crore, down 37.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TRF are:
Net Sales at Rs 55.72 crore in December 2018 down 37.87% from Rs. 89.68 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.50 crore in December 2018 up 13.82% from Rs. 28.43 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.71 crore in December 2018 up 22.24% from Rs. 15.06 crore in December 2017.
TRF shares closed at 133.75 on January 10, 2019 (NSE) and has given -37.70% returns over the last 6 months and -51.81% over the last 12 months.
|
|TRF
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|55.72
|46.62
|89.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|55.72
|46.62
|89.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|27.26
|21.06
|54.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.18
|4.33
|1.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.68
|12.26
|12.98
|Depreciation
|0.84
|0.87
|0.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.69
|51.88
|38.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.56
|-43.78
|-17.96
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.31
|1.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.55
|-43.47
|-15.97
|Interest
|11.95
|14.02
|12.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-24.50
|-57.49
|-28.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|38.95
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-24.50
|-18.54
|-28.43
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-24.50
|-18.54
|-28.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-24.50
|-18.54
|-28.43
|Equity Share Capital
|11.00
|11.00
|11.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-22.26
|-16.85
|-25.84
|Diluted EPS
|-22.26
|-16.85
|-25.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-22.26
|-16.85
|-25.84
|Diluted EPS
|-22.26
|-16.85
|-25.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited