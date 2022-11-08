 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

TRF Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.60 crore, up 167.8% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:56 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TRF are:

Net Sales at Rs 53.60 crore in September 2022 up 167.8% from Rs. 20.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.35 crore in September 2022 up 456.58% from Rs. 14.96 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.33 crore in September 2022 up 1381.37% from Rs. 4.24 crore in September 2021.

TRF EPS has increased to Rs. 48.49 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.60 in September 2021.

TRF shares closed at 162.10 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.80% returns over the last 6 months and 24.36% over the last 12 months.

TRF
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 53.60 41.39 20.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 53.60 41.39 20.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.98 1.69 3.07
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.71 1.35 -3.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.93 14.25 10.38
Depreciation 0.53 0.52 0.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.43 9.60 14.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.04 13.98 -4.97
Other Income 24.76 12.55 0.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.80 26.53 -4.86
Interest 5.90 8.01 8.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 47.90 18.52 -12.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 47.90 18.52 -12.87
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 47.90 18.52 -12.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 5.45 0.44 -2.09
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 53.35 18.97 -14.96
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 53.35 18.97 -14.96
Equity Share Capital 11.00 11.00 11.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 48.49 17.23 -13.60
Diluted EPS 42.26 15.90 -13.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 48.49 17.23 -13.60
Diluted EPS 42.26 15.90 -13.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Results #TRF
first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:16 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.