TRF Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.48 crore, down 17.53% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TRF are:

Net Sales at Rs 49.48 crore in March 2022 down 17.53% from Rs. 60.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.64 crore in March 2022 up 486.49% from Rs. 6.89 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.10 crore in March 2022 up 8262.79% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2021.

TRF EPS has increased to Rs. 24.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.27 in March 2021.

TRF shares closed at 130.20 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.92% returns over the last 6 months and 30.27% over the last 12 months.

TRF
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 49.48 42.12 60.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 49.48 42.12 60.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.35 6.15 7.46
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.41 9.55 16.93
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.89 11.89 12.02
Depreciation 0.54 0.60 0.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.15 21.14 24.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.14 -7.20 -1.69
Other Income 20.42 0.20 0.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.56 -7.00 -1.09
Interest 6.20 8.32 13.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.36 -15.32 -15.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.36 -15.32 -15.01
Tax -0.01 -- -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.37 -15.32 -15.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -1.73 0.47 8.11
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.64 -14.85 -6.89
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 26.64 -14.85 -6.89
Equity Share Capital 11.00 11.00 11.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.21 -13.50 -6.27
Diluted EPS 24.21 -13.50 -6.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.21 -13.50 -6.27
Diluted EPS 24.21 -13.50 -6.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Results #TRF
first published: May 25, 2022 09:22 am
