TRF Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 60.00 crore, up 35.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.00 crore in March 2021 up 35.6% from Rs. 44.25 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.89 crore in March 2021 up 88.01% from Rs. 57.48 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2021 up 97.41% from Rs. 16.62 crore in March 2020.

TRF shares closed at 115.05 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.89% returns over the last 6 months and 63.66% over the last 12 months.