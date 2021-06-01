TRF Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 60.00 crore, up 35.6% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2021 / 07:30 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TRF are:
Net Sales at Rs 60.00 crore in March 2021 up 35.6% from Rs. 44.25 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.89 crore in March 2021 up 88.01% from Rs. 57.48 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2021 up 97.41% from Rs. 16.62 crore in March 2020.
TRF shares closed at 115.05 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.89% returns over the last 6 months and 63.66% over the last 12 months.
|TRF
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|60.00
|18.60
|44.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|60.00
|18.60
|44.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.46
|5.67
|3.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|16.93
|-1.64
|5.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.02
|11.98
|14.63
|Depreciation
|0.66
|0.68
|0.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.63
|10.91
|44.33
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.69
|-9.00
|-24.13
|Other Income
|0.60
|1.02
|6.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.09
|-7.99
|-17.41
|Interest
|13.92
|8.16
|7.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.01
|-16.15
|-24.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|8.29
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.01
|-7.86
|-24.71
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.00
|-7.86
|-24.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|8.11
|-30.74
|-32.76
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.89
|-38.59
|-57.48
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.89
|-38.59
|-57.48
|Equity Share Capital
|11.00
|11.00
|11.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.27
|-35.08
|-52.23
|Diluted EPS
|-6.27
|-35.08
|-52.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.27
|-35.08
|-52.23
|Diluted EPS
|-6.27
|-35.08
|-52.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited