TRF Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 44.25 crore, down 46.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TRF are:
Net Sales at Rs 44.25 crore in March 2020 down 46.67% from Rs. 82.98 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 57.48 crore in March 2020 down 32.27% from Rs. 43.45 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.62 crore in March 2020 up 23.02% from Rs. 21.59 crore in March 2019.
TRF shares closed at 78.95 on June 08, 2020 (NSE) and has given -21.60% returns over the last 6 months and -32.81% over the last 12 months.
|TRF
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|44.25
|43.90
|82.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|44.25
|43.90
|82.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.21
|6.33
|20.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.41
|-0.14
|2.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.63
|13.79
|12.42
|Depreciation
|0.79
|0.83
|0.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|44.33
|28.30
|75.99
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-24.13
|-5.20
|-29.38
|Other Income
|6.72
|1.91
|6.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.41
|-3.30
|-22.58
|Interest
|7.30
|8.55
|22.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-24.71
|-11.85
|-45.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-1.32
|P/L Before Tax
|-24.71
|-11.85
|-46.71
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-24.71
|-11.85
|-47.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-32.76
|1.40
|3.42
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-57.48
|-10.45
|-43.75
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.29
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-57.48
|-10.45
|-43.45
|Equity Share Capital
|11.00
|11.00
|11.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-52.23
|-9.50
|-39.76
|Diluted EPS
|-52.23
|-9.50
|-39.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-52.23
|-9.50
|-39.76
|Diluted EPS
|-52.23
|-9.50
|-39.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 9, 2020 10:57 am