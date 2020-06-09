TRF Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 44.25 crore, down 46.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.25 crore in March 2020 down 46.67% from Rs. 82.98 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 57.48 crore in March 2020 down 32.27% from Rs. 43.45 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.62 crore in March 2020 up 23.02% from Rs. 21.59 crore in March 2019.

TRF shares closed at 78.95 on June 08, 2020 (NSE) and has given -21.60% returns over the last 6 months and -32.81% over the last 12 months.