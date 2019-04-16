TRF Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 92.82 crore, down 20.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.82 crore in March 2019 down 20.69% from Rs. 117.04 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 43.46 crore in March 2019 up 37.34% from Rs. 69.35 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.22 crore in March 2019 up 75.66% from Rs. 78.98 crore in March 2018.

TRF shares closed at 144.75 on April 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given 13.04% returns over the last 6 months and -43.80% over the last 12 months.