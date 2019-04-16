TRF Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 92.82 crore, down 20.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TRF are:
Net Sales at Rs 92.82 crore in March 2019 down 20.69% from Rs. 117.04 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 43.46 crore in March 2019 up 37.34% from Rs. 69.35 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.22 crore in March 2019 up 75.66% from Rs. 78.98 crore in March 2018.
TRF shares closed at 144.75 on April 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given 13.04% returns over the last 6 months and -43.80% over the last 12 months.
|
|TRF
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|92.82
|86.40
|117.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|92.82
|86.40
|117.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|27.11
|42.00
|65.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.82
|0.35
|12.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.49
|19.53
|20.41
|Depreciation
|1.13
|1.13
|1.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|78.31
|31.47
|99.04
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-29.04
|-8.08
|-81.63
|Other Income
|8.68
|0.41
|1.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.35
|-7.67
|-80.16
|Interest
|23.46
|12.59
|13.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-43.81
|-20.26
|-93.27
|Exceptional Items
|-1.32
|-0.12
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-45.13
|-20.38
|-93.27
|Tax
|-0.05
|0.58
|-6.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-45.08
|-20.96
|-87.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-1.52
|-0.03
|14.31
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-46.60
|-20.99
|-72.89
|Minority Interest
|0.29
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|2.85
|2.61
|3.53
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-43.46
|-18.38
|-69.35
|Equity Share Capital
|11.00
|11.00
|11.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-38.37
|-16.70
|-63.02
|Diluted EPS
|-38.37
|-16.70
|-63.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-38.37
|-16.70
|-63.02
|Diluted EPS
|-38.37
|-16.70
|-63.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited