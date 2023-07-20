TRF Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.91 crore, down 18.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.91 crore in June 2023 down 18.06% from Rs. 41.39 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.76 crore in June 2023 down 53.82% from Rs. 18.97 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.43 crore in June 2023 down 57.74% from Rs. 27.05 crore in June 2022.

TRF EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 17.23 in June 2022.

TRF shares closed at 192.00 on July 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.98% returns over the last 6 months and 51.48% over the last 12 months.