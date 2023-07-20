English
    TRF Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.91 crore, down 18.06% Y-o-Y

    July 20, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TRF are:

    Net Sales at Rs 33.91 crore in June 2023 down 18.06% from Rs. 41.39 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.76 crore in June 2023 down 53.82% from Rs. 18.97 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.43 crore in June 2023 down 57.74% from Rs. 27.05 crore in June 2022.

    TRF EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 17.23 in June 2022.

    TRF shares closed at 192.00 on July 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.98% returns over the last 6 months and 51.48% over the last 12 months.

    TRF
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations33.5035.5341.39
    Other Operating Income0.413.36--
    Total Income From Operations33.9138.8941.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.043.311.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.671.571.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.7216.6814.25
    Depreciation0.500.480.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.8213.409.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.513.4513.98
    Other Income1.428.6512.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.9312.1026.53
    Interest3.295.508.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.646.6018.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.646.6018.52
    Tax---6.68--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.6413.2818.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items1.12-5.970.44
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.767.3118.97
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.767.3118.97
    Equity Share Capital11.0011.0011.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.966.6517.23
    Diluted EPS6.945.8015.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.966.6517.23
    Diluted EPS6.945.8015.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 20, 2023 09:46 am

