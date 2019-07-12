TRF Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 69.06 crore, down 19.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.06 crore in June 2019 down 19.67% from Rs. 85.97 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.51 crore in June 2019 up 137.6% from Rs. 35.92 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.42 crore in June 2019 up 240.32% from Rs. 3.15 crore in June 2018.

TRF EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.27 in June 2019 from Rs. 30.40 in June 2018.

TRF shares closed at 117.20 on July 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.75% returns over the last 6 months and -45.41% over the last 12 months.