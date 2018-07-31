App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 04:18 PM IST

TRF consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 85.97 crore

TRF has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 85.97 crore and a net loss of Rs 35.92 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

 
 
TRF has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 85.97 crore and a net loss of Rs 35.92 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. Other income for the quarter was Rs 69.38 crore.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 243.17 crore and net loss was Rs 9.15 crore.
TRF shares closed at 204.55 on July 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -10.56% returns over the last 6 months and -9.87% over the last 12 months.
TRF
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 85.97 117.04 243.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 85.97 117.04 243.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 28.25 65.29 147.10
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 8.55
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.49 12.74 3.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.59 20.41 25.15
Depreciation 1.17 1.18 2.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.80 99.04 52.05
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.32 -81.63 4.28
Other Income 1.00 1.47 2.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.32 -80.16 6.53
Interest 12.64 13.11 13.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -16.97 -93.27 -7.32
Exceptional Items -23.20 -- --
P/L Before Tax -40.17 -93.27 -7.32
Tax 0.09 -6.07 2.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -40.25 -87.20 -10.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 69.38 14.31 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.13 -72.89 -10.10
Minority Interest 0.00 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 4.33 3.53 0.95
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -35.92 -69.35 -9.15
Equity Share Capital 11.00 11.00 11.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.40 -63.02 -8.32
Diluted EPS 30.40 -63.02 -8.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.40 -63.02 -8.32
Diluted EPS 30.40 -63.02 -8.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:14 pm

#Engineering - Heavy #Results #TRF

