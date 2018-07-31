TRF consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 85.97 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 85.97 117.04 243.17 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 85.97 117.04 243.17 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 28.25 65.29 147.10 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 8.55 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.49 12.74 3.72 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 17.59 20.41 25.15 Depreciation 1.17 1.18 2.32 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 35.80 99.04 52.05 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.32 -81.63 4.28 Other Income 1.00 1.47 2.25 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.32 -80.16 6.53 Interest 12.64 13.11 13.85 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -16.97 -93.27 -7.32 Exceptional Items -23.20 -- -- P/L Before Tax -40.17 -93.27 -7.32 Tax 0.09 -6.07 2.78 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -40.25 -87.20 -10.10 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items 69.38 14.31 -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.13 -72.89 -10.10 Minority Interest 0.00 -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 4.33 3.53 0.95 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -35.92 -69.35 -9.15 Equity Share Capital 11.00 11.00 11.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 30.40 -63.02 -8.32 Diluted EPS 30.40 -63.02 -8.32 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 30.40 -63.02 -8.32 Diluted EPS 30.40 -63.02 -8.32 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited