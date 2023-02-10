 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TRF Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.21 crore, up 2.59% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TRF are:

Net Sales at Rs 43.21 crore in December 2022 up 2.59% from Rs. 42.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.95 crore in December 2022 up 160.29% from Rs. 14.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.64 crore in December 2022 up 313.12% from Rs. 6.40 crore in December 2021.

TRF
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 43.21 53.60 42.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 43.21 53.60 42.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.65 1.98 6.15
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.33 1.71 9.55
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.88 12.93 11.89
Depreciation 0.48 0.53 0.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.87 7.43 21.14
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.00 29.04 -7.20
Other Income 3.16 24.76 0.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.16 53.80 -7.00
Interest 5.34 5.90 8.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.82 47.90 -15.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.82 47.90 -15.32
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.82 47.90 -15.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 1.13 5.45 0.47
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.95 53.35 -14.85
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.95 53.35 -14.85
Equity Share Capital 11.00 11.00 11.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.14 48.49 -13.50
Diluted EPS 7.09 42.26 -13.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.14 48.49 -13.50
Diluted EPS 7.09 42.26 -13.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited