TRF Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.21 crore, up 2.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.21 crore in December 2022 up 2.59% from Rs. 42.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.95 crore in December 2022 up 160.29% from Rs. 14.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.64 crore in December 2022 up 313.12% from Rs. 6.40 crore in December 2021.

TRF EPS has increased to Rs. 8.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.50 in December 2021.

Read More

TRF shares closed at 167.40 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.04% returns over the last 6 months and 29.42% over the last 12 months.