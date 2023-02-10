English
    TRF Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.21 crore, up 2.59% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TRF are:

    Net Sales at Rs 43.21 crore in December 2022 up 2.59% from Rs. 42.12 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.95 crore in December 2022 up 160.29% from Rs. 14.85 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.64 crore in December 2022 up 313.12% from Rs. 6.40 crore in December 2021.

    TRF
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations43.2153.6042.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations43.2153.6042.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.651.986.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.331.719.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.8812.9311.89
    Depreciation0.480.530.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.877.4321.14
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.0029.04-7.20
    Other Income3.1624.760.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.1653.80-7.00
    Interest5.345.908.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.8247.90-15.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.8247.90-15.32
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.8247.90-15.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items1.135.450.47
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.9553.35-14.85
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.9553.35-14.85
    Equity Share Capital11.0011.0011.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.1448.49-13.50
    Diluted EPS7.0942.26-13.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.1448.49-13.50
    Diluted EPS7.0942.26-13.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited