TRF Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 86.40 crore, Down 66.58% Y-o-Y.

Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 86.40 84.00 258.51 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 86.40 84.00 258.51 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 42.00 42.39 172.06 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 8.88 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.35 4.37 1.86 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 19.53 16.15 26.44 Depreciation 1.13 1.18 2.20 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 31.47 56.92 56.83 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.08 -37.02 -9.76 Other Income 0.41 1.57 1.59 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.67 -35.46 -8.17 Interest 12.59 14.68 15.53 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -20.26 -50.14 -23.70 Exceptional Items -0.12 38.63 -- P/L Before Tax -20.38 -11.51 -23.70 Tax 0.58 0.74 2.69 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -20.96 -12.25 -26.39 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -0.03 1.48 0.64 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -20.99 -10.76 -25.74 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.61 4.58 2.04 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -18.38 -6.19 -23.70 Equity Share Capital 11.00 11.00 11.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -16.70 -5.62 -21.53 Diluted EPS -16.70 -5.62 -21.53 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -16.70 -5.62 -21.53 Diluted EPS -16.70 -5.62 -21.53 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited