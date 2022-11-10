Trent's Q2 profit jumps 41% to Rs 193 crore on robust revenue

Tata Group retail arm Trent on Thursday reported an on-year 41 percent jump in standalone net income at Rs 193 crore in the September quarter, driven by robust revenue.

Revenue, including GST, rose 78 percent to Rs 1,929 crore, which is the highest ever for a quarter, the company said in a statement.

On a consolidated level, revenues rose 66 percent to Rs 1,952 crore and the company earned a net income of Rs 93 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal.

Trent's Chairman Noel Tata said their fashion concepts have once again displayed encouraging growth momentum in the second quarter and the company continues to expand its reach and reinforce its lifestyle offerings across concepts, categories, and channels.

Trent operates five brands/formats — the flagship premium Westside; the value format fashion destination Zudio; the food, grocery, and daily needs segment under Trent Hypermarket and also under the Star banners, and the family entertainment format store Landmark Stores.

Across these five formats, the company runs more than 500 stores.

Online revenue through Westside.com and other Tata platforms contributed over 6 percent of Westside revenue, registering a 32 percent growth, Tata said.

The emerging categories, including beauty and personal care, innerwear, and footwear, saw traction from customers and contributed over 15 percent of the revenue, he added.