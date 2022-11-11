 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trent Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,833.61 crore, up 79.69% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 01:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trent are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,833.61 crore in September 2022 up 79.69% from Rs. 1,020.42 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 185.85 crore in September 2022 up 47.95% from Rs. 125.62 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 435.55 crore in September 2022 up 37.78% from Rs. 316.13 crore in September 2021.

Trent EPS has increased to Rs. 5.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.53 in September 2021.

Trent shares closed at 1,470.90 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 38.74% returns over the last 6 months and 30.82% over the last 12 months.

Trent
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,833.61 1,652.86 1,020.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,833.61 1,652.86 1,020.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,507.69 822.88 629.59
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -545.79 14.86 -140.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 148.10 115.12 76.23
Depreciation 104.30 120.19 66.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 456.08 395.89 234.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 163.23 183.92 154.66
Other Income 168.02 41.51 94.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 331.25 225.43 249.52
Interest 88.01 92.47 72.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 243.24 132.96 176.93
Exceptional Items -- -- -13.01
P/L Before Tax 243.24 132.96 163.92
Tax 57.39 30.34 38.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 185.85 102.62 125.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 185.85 102.62 125.62
Equity Share Capital 35.55 35.55 35.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.23 2.89 3.53
Diluted EPS 5.23 2.89 3.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.23 2.89 3.53
Diluted EPS 5.23 2.89 3.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
