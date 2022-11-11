English
    Trent Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,833.61 crore, up 79.69% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 01:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trent are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,833.61 crore in September 2022 up 79.69% from Rs. 1,020.42 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 185.85 crore in September 2022 up 47.95% from Rs. 125.62 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 435.55 crore in September 2022 up 37.78% from Rs. 316.13 crore in September 2021.

    Trent EPS has increased to Rs. 5.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.53 in September 2021.

    Trent shares closed at 1,470.90 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 38.74% returns over the last 6 months and 30.82% over the last 12 months.

    Trent
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,833.611,652.861,020.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,833.611,652.861,020.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,507.69822.88629.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-545.7914.86-140.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost148.10115.1276.23
    Depreciation104.30120.1966.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses456.08395.89234.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax163.23183.92154.66
    Other Income168.0241.5194.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax331.25225.43249.52
    Interest88.0192.4772.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax243.24132.96176.93
    Exceptional Items-----13.01
    P/L Before Tax243.24132.96163.92
    Tax57.3930.3438.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities185.85102.62125.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period185.85102.62125.62
    Equity Share Capital35.5535.5535.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.232.893.53
    Diluted EPS5.232.893.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.232.893.53
    Diluted EPS5.232.893.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 11, 2022 01:01 pm