Trent Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,185.26 crore, up 53.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,185.26 crore in March 2022 up 53.2% from Rs. 773.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.87 crore in March 2022 up 31.64% from Rs. 56.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 254.48 crore in March 2022 up 21.77% from Rs. 208.99 crore in March 2021.

Trent EPS has increased to Rs. 2.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.60 in March 2021.

Trent shares closed at 1,279.85 on April 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.79% returns over the last 6 months and 63.20% over the last 12 months.