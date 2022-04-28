 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trent Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,185.26 crore, up 53.2% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trent are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,185.26 crore in March 2022 up 53.2% from Rs. 773.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.87 crore in March 2022 up 31.64% from Rs. 56.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 254.48 crore in March 2022 up 21.77% from Rs. 208.99 crore in March 2021.

Trent EPS has increased to Rs. 2.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.60 in March 2021.

Trent shares closed at 1,279.85 on April 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.79% returns over the last 6 months and 63.20% over the last 12 months.

Trent
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,185.26 1,347.76 773.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,185.26 1,347.76 773.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 745.83 692.52 487.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -142.31 -35.31 -124.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 100.20 84.74 68.22
Depreciation 80.89 73.35 61.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 329.20 314.10 206.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 71.45 218.36 74.86
Other Income 102.14 29.62 72.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 173.59 247.98 147.29
Interest 78.72 73.38 61.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 94.87 174.60 85.53
Exceptional Items -0.15 -- -6.34
P/L Before Tax 94.72 174.60 79.19
Tax 19.85 41.71 22.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 74.87 132.89 56.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 74.87 132.89 56.88
Equity Share Capital 35.55 35.55 35.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.11 3.74 1.60
Diluted EPS 2.11 3.74 1.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.11 3.74 1.60
Diluted EPS 2.11 3.74 1.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

