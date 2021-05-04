Trent Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 773.68 crore, up 7.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 773.68 crore in March 2021 up 7.04% from Rs. 722.78 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.88 crore in March 2021 up 2077.13% from Rs. 2.61 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.99 crore in March 2021 up 64.16% from Rs. 127.31 crore in March 2020.

Trent EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2020.

Trent shares closed at 783.05 on May 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.60% returns over the last 6 months and 63.97% over the last 12 months.