Trent Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 722.78 crore, up 8.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 722.78 crore in March 2020 up 8.09% from Rs. 668.67 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.61 crore in March 2020 down 83.62% from Rs. 15.95 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.31 crore in March 2020 up 198.99% from Rs. 42.58 crore in March 2019.

Trent EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.48 in March 2019.

Trent shares closed at 467.55 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -7.44% returns over the last 6 months and 24.96% over the last 12 months.