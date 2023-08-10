English
    Trent Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,536.43 crore, up 53.46% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trent are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,536.43 crore in June 2023 up 53.46% from Rs. 1,652.86 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 148.27 crore in June 2023 up 44.48% from Rs. 102.62 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 415.43 crore in June 2023 up 20.2% from Rs. 345.62 crore in June 2022.

    Trent EPS has increased to Rs. 4.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.89 in June 2022.

    Trent shares closed at 1,790.95 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 33.41% returns over the last 6 months and 36.56% over the last 12 months.

    Trent
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,536.432,077.211,652.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,536.432,077.211,652.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,252.471,121.02822.88
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks154.50108.8214.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost185.41156.90115.12
    Depreciation133.49128.10120.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses578.39478.43395.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax232.1783.94183.92
    Other Income49.77129.1341.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax281.94213.07225.43
    Interest89.1488.2992.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax192.80124.78132.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax192.80124.78132.96
    Tax44.5319.6530.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities148.27105.13102.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period148.27105.13102.62
    Equity Share Capital35.5535.5535.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.172.962.89
    Diluted EPS4.172.962.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.172.962.89
    Diluted EPS4.172.962.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:22 pm

